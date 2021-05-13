See All Neurologists in Longview, TX
Dr. Richard Hamer, MD

Neurology
4 (56)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Richard Hamer, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Longview, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Longview Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Hamer works at Regional Clinics in Longview, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) and Cerebrovascular Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Diagnostic Clinic of Longview
    802 Medical Dr Ste 300, Longview, TX 75605 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (903) 315-2730
    Action Medsource Llc.
    709 Hollybrook Dr Ste 3401, Longview, TX 75605 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (903) 291-6142
    Perry C Lewis MD
    707 Hollybrook Dr Ste 406, Longview, TX 75605 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (903) 291-6142

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Longview Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Cerebrovascular Disease
Stroke
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Richard Hamer, MD
    About Dr. Richard Hamer, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1215904636
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Richard Hamer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hamer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hamer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hamer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hamer has seen patients for Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) and Cerebrovascular Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hamer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    56 patients have reviewed Dr. Hamer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hamer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hamer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hamer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

