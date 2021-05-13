Dr. Richard Hamer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hamer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Hamer, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Richard Hamer, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Longview, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Longview Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Hamer works at
-
1
Diagnostic Clinic of Longview802 Medical Dr Ste 300, Longview, TX 75605 Directions (903) 315-2730
-
2
Action Medsource Llc.709 Hollybrook Dr Ste 3401, Longview, TX 75605 Directions (903) 291-6142
-
3
Perry C Lewis MD707 Hollybrook Dr Ste 406, Longview, TX 75605 Directions (903) 291-6142
- Longview Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
My mother was just given the most thorough neurological exam I have ever seen - and that includes all of my medical school classes and all of my neurology rotations. Not only was Dr. Hamer able to correctly identify the exact nerve that was causing my mothers issues, but he was able to explain the cause and treatment options in a way that my mother could understand completely. He even ordered an MRI to rule out other options. I have never been so impressed with a physician!
- Neurology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1215904636
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
Dr. Hamer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hamer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hamer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hamer has seen patients for Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) and Cerebrovascular Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hamer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
56 patients have reviewed Dr. Hamer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hamer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hamer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hamer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.