Dr. Richard Hairston, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Richard Hairston, MD is a Vitreoretinal Disease Specialist in Largo, FL. They specialize in Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Largo Hospital.
Dr. Hairston works at
Locations
Largo1225 West Bay Dr, Largo, FL 33770 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Largo Ambulatory Surgery Center148 13th St SW # 200, Largo, FL 33770 Directions (727) 581-8706
St. Petersburg6133 CENTRAL AVE, Saint Petersburg, FL 33710 Directions (727) 581-8706Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
The Eye Institute of West Florida3165 N McMullen Booth Rd Ste 1, Clearwater, FL 33761 Directions (727) 723-8706
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Largo Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Always pleasant and very thorough! I wouldn't trust my eyes to anyone else!
About Dr. Richard Hairston, MD
- Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Center Retina Vitro Surgery
- Wilmer Eye Insts Johns Hopkins Hospital
- Greater Baltimore Med Center
- Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine
- Tougaloo College
- Ophthalmology
