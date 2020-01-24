Dr. Richard Hainer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hainer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Hainer, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Hainer, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Rochester, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Troy.
Locations
North Oakland Plastic Surgery303 E 3rd St Ste 220, Rochester, MI 48307 Directions (248) 964-5000
Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital1101 W University Dr, Rochester, MI 48307 Directions (248) 601-4240MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- Beaumont Hospital, Troy
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Hainer treated my husband for a fractured wrist & later, a fractured hand. Both the doctor and his staff seem very knowledgeable in their areas of specialty and provide their services with skill, efficiency and positive demeanor. The facility is beautiful.
About Dr. Richard Hainer, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1821017963
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic Fndn
- University of Michigan Medical School
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hainer has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hainer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hainer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. Hainer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hainer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hainer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hainer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.