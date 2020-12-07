Overview

Dr. Richard Haile, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lees Summit, MO. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin and is affiliated with Saint Luke's East Hospital and Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City.



Dr. Haile works at St. Lukes Medical Group in Lees Summit, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.