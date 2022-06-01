Overview

Dr. Richard Haenke, DO is a Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine Specialist in Keller, TX. They specialize in Neuromusculoskeletal Medicine, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS / AUSTIN CAMPUS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Haenke works at Texas Orthpedic Consultants, P.A. in Keller, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.