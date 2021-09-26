Overview

Dr. Richard Ha, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Medical City Dallas and Medical City Lewisville.



Dr. Ha works at Jason K Potter MD in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Wound Repair, Oral and-or Facial Cleft and Big Ears along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.