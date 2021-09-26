See All Plastic Surgeons in Dallas, TX
Dr. Richard Ha, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
26 years of experience

Dr. Richard Ha, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Medical City Dallas and Medical City Lewisville.

Dr. Ha works at Jason K Potter MD in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Wound Repair, Oral and-or Facial Cleft and Big Ears along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Specialty First Assistants Pllc
    9101 N Central Expy Ste 600, Dallas, TX 75231 (214) 818-0935
    Pediatric Plastic Surgery
    7777 Forest Ln Ste B300, Dallas, TX 75230 (469) 375-3838

  • Medical City Dallas
  • Medical City Lewisville

Wound Repair
Oral and-or Facial Cleft
Big Ears
Wound Repair
Oral and-or Facial Cleft
Big Ears

Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Big Ears Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Big Ears
Cleft Palate Repair (Palatoplasty) Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Cleft Lip Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Breast Augmentation Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Dermabrasion Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Mandibular Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Maxillary Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Reconstructive Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Repair of Brow Ptosis and Blepharoptosis Chevron Icon
Repair of Pigmentation Defect Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Excision for Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Small Chin Chevron Icon
    Accepted Insurance:
    • Aetna

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Sep 26, 2021
    Dr. Ha is awesome as well as his office staff and team. If you are looking for a very skilled, knowledgeable surgeon .. you have found him. Had a double mastectomy w diep flap reconstruction and it was the best decision I could have made. Very happy w results. He does his best to inform and advise. I suggest you always be your own advocate, do your homework to ask knowledgeable questions on your procedures and post op. He will give you the guidance you need as well as respect your decisions. Katina is amazing as well as his office staff. My friend made a call to a another doctor for advice and helped confirm my decision-to move forward w doctor Ha and it was definitely the best choice for me. Very Thankful for the excellent care and the use of Baylor Uptown. They were great as well.
    Pam T — Sep 26, 2021
    About Dr. Richard Ha, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 26 years of experience
    • English, Korean
    • 1609849207
    Education & Certifications

    • Ut Southwestern Med School
    • Ut Sw Med Center
    • Indiana University School of Medicine
