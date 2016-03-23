Overview

Dr. Richard Gunovich, DO is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in Marietta, OH. They specialize in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Western University College of Osteopatic Medicine and is affiliated with Marietta Memorial Hospital and Selby General Hospital.



Dr. Gunovich works at Memorial Health System in Marietta, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Ear Tube Placement, Otitis Media and Tonsillectomy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.