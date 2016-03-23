Dr. Richard Gunovich, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gunovich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Gunovich, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Richard Gunovich, DO is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in Marietta, OH. They specialize in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Western University College of Osteopatic Medicine and is affiliated with Marietta Memorial Hospital and Selby General Hospital.
Dr. Gunovich works at
Locations
Ears, Nose & Throat800 Wayne St Ste 112, Marietta, OH 45750 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Marietta Memorial Hospital
- Selby General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I had septoplasty and turbinate resection on 3/22/16. I normally try to refer out of this area for any surgery or things requiring a specialist. Dr. Gunovich was AMAZING. A day after surgery and I can already tell a major difference in my breathing and I'm still swollen and bleeding some. His PA, Rebecca was awesome too! I met Dr. Gunovich for the 1st time after my surgery. He was great at explaining what he did. My nose is almost perfectly straight. It was SO bad crooked before!!!
About Dr. Richard Gunovich, DO
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1538145263
Education & Certifications
- Naval Hosp San Diego
- Humana Hosp South Broward
- Western University College of Osteopatic Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gunovich has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gunovich accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gunovich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gunovich has seen patients for Ear Tube Placement, Otitis Media and Tonsillectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gunovich on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Gunovich. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gunovich.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gunovich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gunovich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.