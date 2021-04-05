Dr. Richard Gullick, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gullick is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Gullick, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Richard Gullick, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Decatur, GA. They specialize in Neurology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences and is affiliated with Emory Decatur Hospital.
Dr. Gullick works at
Locations
Decatur2675 N Decatur Rd Ste 110, Decatur, GA 30033 Directions (770) 979-8080
DeKalb Medical Physicians Group1755 Highway 34 E Ste 3400, Newnan, GA 30265 Directions (770) 979-8080
DeKalb Medical Physicians Group1600 Medical Way Ste 140, Snellville, GA 30078 Directions (770) 979-8080
DeKalb Medical Physicians Group4181 Hospital Dr NE Ste 303, Covington, GA 30014 Directions (770) 979-8080
Hospital Affiliations
- Emory Decatur Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care of Georgia
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Guardian
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Gullick was a godsend! He more accurately saw the problem that had plagued me for over 10 years in increasing pain, he was thorough in preparing and advising me what the surgical plan was, and then during surgery, he saw a way to give me 99% of the solution with much lower risk of FBSS (by avoiding cutting the disk). A year+ later and I am lifting 100+ lbs, chopping wood, and walking for miles without that debilitating pain that was a previous part of my life. I did my homework and was reluctant because of the risks, but I wish I had seen Dr. Gullick years ago. I sought help from many other doctors, but he gave me my functionality back. I was walking a half mile within 2 days of surgery! I give him my highest recommendation!
About Dr. Richard Gullick, MD
- Neurology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1306807094
Education & Certifications
- Walter Reed Army Institute of Research
- Walter Reed Army Medical Center
- Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences
- University Of Maryland
- Neurosurgery
