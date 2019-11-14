Dr. Richard Guido, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Guido is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Guido, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Guido, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER and is affiliated with UPMC Presbyterian.
Locations
Upmc Magee-womens Hospital300 Halket St, Pittsburgh, PA 15213 Directions (412) 641-4200
Hospital Affiliations
- UPMC Presbyterian
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
The most caring Dr. around!
About Dr. Richard Guido, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1558335190
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Guido has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Guido accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Guido has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Guido has seen patients for Colposcopy and Pap Smear Abnormalities, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Guido on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Guido. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Guido.
