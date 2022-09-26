Dr. Richard Guerrero, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Guerrero is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Guerrero, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Richard Guerrero, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from TX TECH UNIV HLTH SCI CTR SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Las Palmas Medical Center, Del Sol Medical Center, The Hospitals of Providence - East Campus and University Medical Center of El Paso.
Dr. Guerrero works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Sun City Gastroenterology11860 Vista del Sol Dr Ste 123, El Paso, TX 79936 Directions (915) 900-8757
Hospital Affiliations
- Las Palmas Medical Center
- Del Sol Medical Center
- The Hospitals of Providence - East Campus
- University Medical Center of El Paso
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Guerrero?
I am very satisfied.
About Dr. Richard Guerrero, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1962670463
Education & Certifications
- TX TECH UNIV HLTH SCI CTR SCH OF MED
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Guerrero has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Guerrero accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Guerrero has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Guerrero works at
Dr. Guerrero has seen patients for Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, Esophageal Varices and Duodenal Ulcer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Guerrero on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Guerrero. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Guerrero.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Guerrero, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Guerrero appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.