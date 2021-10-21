See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Little Rock, AR
Dr. Richard Griffiths, MB BCH Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Richard Griffiths, MB BCH

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
3.5 (19)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Richard Griffiths, MB BCH is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from U of Witwatersrand, Johannesburg and is affiliated with CHI St. Vincent Infirmary, Conway Regional Health System and UAMS Medical Center.

Dr. Griffiths works at CHI St. Vincent Diabetes and Endocrinology Clinic - Little Rock in Little Rock, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 2, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Diabetes Type 1 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    CHI St. Vincent Diabetes and Endocrinology Clinic - Little Rock
    701 N University Ave Ste 201, Little Rock, AR 72205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Dexamethasone Suppression Test Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetic Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
Growth Hormone Deficiency Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypopituitarism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
Thyrotoxicosis Factitia Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Water Deprivation Test Chevron Icon
Adrenal Incidentaloma Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Conn's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cushing's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diabetes Insipidus Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperaldosteronism Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
Lipoprotein Disorders Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews

3.7
Average provider rating
Based on 19 ratings
Patient Ratings (19)
5 Star
(11)
4 Star
(2)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(5)
About Dr. Richard Griffiths, MB BCH

  • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
Languages Spoken
  • English, Afrikaans
Gender
  • Male
NPI Number
  • 1881646180
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • UCLA San Fernando Vly Prog
Residency
  • Johannesburg Hosp
Internship
  • Greys Hosp
Medical Education
  • U of Witwatersrand, Johannesburg
Hospital Affiliations

  • CHI St. Vincent Infirmary
  • Conway Regional Health System
  • UAMS Medical Center

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Richard Griffiths, MB BCH is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Griffiths is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Griffiths has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Griffiths has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Griffiths works at CHI St. Vincent Diabetes and Endocrinology Clinic - Little Rock in Little Rock, AR. View the full address on Dr. Griffiths’s profile.

Dr. Griffiths has seen patients for Diabetes Type 2, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Diabetes Type 1, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Griffiths on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

19 patients have reviewed Dr. Griffiths. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Griffiths.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Griffiths, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Griffiths appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

