Dr. Richard Griffiths, MB BCH is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Griffiths is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Griffiths, MB BCH
Overview
Dr. Richard Griffiths, MB BCH is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from U of Witwatersrand, Johannesburg and is affiliated with CHI St. Vincent Infirmary, Conway Regional Health System and UAMS Medical Center.
Dr. Griffiths works at
Locations
-
1
CHI St. Vincent Diabetes and Endocrinology Clinic - Little Rock701 N University Ave Ste 201, Little Rock, AR 72205 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Griffiths?
Dr Griffith retired October 1, 2021. He was the best Endocrinologist I've ever had.
About Dr. Richard Griffiths, MB BCH
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 45 years of experience
- English, Afrikaans
- Male
- 1881646180
Education & Certifications
- UCLA San Fernando Vly Prog
- Johannesburg Hosp
- Greys Hosp
- U of Witwatersrand, Johannesburg
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI St. Vincent Infirmary
- Conway Regional Health System
- UAMS Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Griffiths has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Griffiths using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Griffiths has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Griffiths works at
Dr. Griffiths has seen patients for Diabetes Type 2, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Diabetes Type 1, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Griffiths on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Griffiths speaks Afrikaans.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Griffiths. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Griffiths.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Griffiths, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Griffiths appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.