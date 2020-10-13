See All Other Doctors in Marietta, GA
Dr. Richard Griffith, MD

Concierge Medicine
5 (19)
Call for new patient details
33 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Richard Griffith, MD is a Concierge Medicine Specialist in Marietta, GA. They specialize in Concierge Medicine, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina and is affiliated with Northside Hospital, Piedmont Hospital, Piedmont Mountainside Hospital, Wellstar Kennestone Hospital and Wellstar Paulding Hospital.

Dr. Griffith works at Proactive Physicians Of Marietta, PC in Marietta, GA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Proactive Physicians of Marietta PC
    Proactive Physicians of Marietta PC
    790 Church St NE Ste 220, Marietta, GA 30060 (678) 797-8201

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northside Hospital
  • Piedmont Hospital
  • Piedmont Mountainside Hospital
  • Wellstar Kennestone Hospital
  • Wellstar Paulding Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Oct 13, 2020
    Dr. Griffith is truly a genius. He is one of the most thorough primary doctors I've EVER had. He's the smartest physician I've ever known. He NEVER makes me feel rushed and is always interested in not only my physical health, but also my mental well-being. Because, as we know, that can affect your overall health too. He's extremely professional and he's got a great sense of humor which I appreciate. Nicole and Sarah are wonderful additions to his practice too. Heck! I adore his entire staff. I hope Dr. Griffith never retires. (I know, I'm selfish. ??)
    P. McCoy — Oct 13, 2020
    About Dr. Richard Griffith, MD

    • Concierge Medicine
    • 33 years of experience
    • English
    • 1528050838
    Education & Certifications

    • Clinical Center At The Nih
    • Medical University of South Carolina
    • Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Griffith has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Griffith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Griffith works at Proactive Physicians Of Marietta, PC in Marietta, GA. View the full address on Dr. Griffith’s profile.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Griffith. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Griffith.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Griffith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Griffith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

