Dr. Richard Gregory, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Gregory, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Saint Paul, MN. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS and is affiliated with M Health Fairview Saint Joseph's Hospital, M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital, M Health Fairview St. John's Hospital and M Health Fairview Woodwinds Hospital.
Locations
Healtheast Neurosurgery Clinic17 Exchange St W Ste 850, Saint Paul, MN 55102 Directions (651) 232-3900
Healtheast Spine Center1747 Beam Ave, Maplewood, MN 55109 Directions (651) 232-3900
Hospital Affiliations
- M Health Fairview Saint Joseph's Hospital
- M Health Fairview Southdale Hospital
- M Health Fairview St. John's Hospital
- M Health Fairview Woodwinds Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Gregory did my lumbar l laminectomy after I developed severe spinal stenosis. He was great! He has helped me tremendously. His skills are excellent.
About Dr. Richard Gregory, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 53 years of experience
- English
- 1063476547
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gregory has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gregory accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gregory has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Gregory. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gregory.
