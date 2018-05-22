See All Orthopedic Surgeons in San Diego, CA
Dr. Richard Greenfield, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.5 (12)
Accepting new patients
56 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Richard Greenfield, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 56 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Sharp Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Greenfield works at R Greenfield MD/R Vance MD Inc in San Diego, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    R Greenfield MD/R Vance MD Inc
    3737 Moraga Ave Ste A106, San Diego, CA 92117 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (858) 270-4420

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sharp Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Musculoskeletal Function Test
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Replacement Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Shoulder Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    May 22, 2018
    I shattered my right ankle in 1976. Dr Greenfield was the Dr who treated me. I had 4 surgeries and was released from his care in 1982. He saved my foot and I am now 53 years old and i have normal range of motion and no pain or orher issues with my ankle. He truley is the best in his field. I was very fortunate to have been under his care. Robert McPherson
    Robert McPhetson — May 22, 2018
    About Dr. Richard Greenfield, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 56 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1528020864
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
