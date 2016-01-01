Overview

Dr. Richard Greene Jr, MD is an Urology Specialist in Olympia, WA. They specialize in Urology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from WRIGHT STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mason General Hospital and Family Of Clinics, Providence Centralia Hospital and Providence St. Peter Hospital.



Dr. Greene Jr works at Providence Olympia Urology in Olympia, WA with other offices in El Paso, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Stones, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.