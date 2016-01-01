See All Dermatologists in Rochester, NY
Dr. Richard Greene, MD

Dermatology
4 (28)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Richard Greene, MD is a dermatologist in Rochester, NY. Dr. Greene completed a residency at Mayo Clinic. He currently practices at GREENE RICHARD M MD. He accepts multiple insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Richard Greene M MD
    2150 S Clinton Ave, Rochester, NY 14618 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (585) 256-0555

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Birthmark
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Actinic Keratosis
Birthmark
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Actinic Keratosis

Birthmark Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Acne
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Hives
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Melanoma
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Warts
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Boil
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Pilonidal Cyst Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Purpura
Scabies Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Scabies
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Insurance Accepted

  • Aetna
  • Anthem
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Cigna

About Dr. Richard Greene, MD

  • Dermatology
Years of Experience
  • 38 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
Gender
  • Male
NPI Number
  • 1205894169
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Mayo Clinic
Internship
  • Columbus Hosp
Medical Education
  • Chicago Medical School Rosalind Franklin University
Patient Satisfaction

3.9
Average provider rating
Based on 28 ratings
Patient Ratings (28)
5 Star
(19)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(7)
