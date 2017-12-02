Dr. Richard Greenberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Greenberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Greenberg, MD
Dr. Richard Greenberg, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia.
Locations
Klein Building5401 Old York Rd Ste 101, Philadelphia, PA 19141 Directions (215) 457-4444
Hospital Affiliations
- Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Greenberg has been my surgeon for the past 14 years. Because of his skills as a surgeon I have been cancer free for 14 years. I consider him one of the top surgeons in his field. He has always been willing to listen and address any concerns I may have.
About Dr. Richard Greenberg, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 43 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Ferguson Hosp
- Einstein Med Ctr-Northern D
- Hershey Med Ctr
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
- Colon & Rectal Surgery
Dr. Greenberg has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Greenberg using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Greenberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Greenberg has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Greenberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
133 patients have reviewed Dr. Greenberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Greenberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Greenberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Greenberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.