Urology
4.4 (25)
Accepting new patients
47 years of experience
Dr. Richard Greenberg, MD is an Urology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Urology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.

Dr. Greenberg works at Fox Chase Cancer Center in Philadelphia, PA with other offices in Abington, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Bladder Cancer, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Fox Chase Cancer Center
    333 Cottman Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19111 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Urology Health Specialists
    1235 Old York Rd Ste 210, Abington, PA 19001 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jefferson Abington Hospital

Bladder Cancer
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bladder Cancer
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)

Bladder Cancer
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bladder Infection
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck
Polyuria
Prostate Cancer
Urinary Incontinence
Bacteriuria Screening
Bladder Diverticulum
Bladder Function Test
Bladder Scan
Bladder Surgery
Chlamydia Infection Screening
Chronic Kidney Diseases
Chronic Prostatitis
Cystectomy
Dipstick Urinalysis
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen)
Gonorrhea Screening
Herpes Simplex Screening
HIV Screening
Hydrocele
Hydronephrosis
Kidney Cancer
Kidney Stones
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Pelvic Abscess
Prostate Biopsy
Prostate Cancer Screening
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE)
Prostate Cyst
Prostate Removal
Prostatectomy With Robotic Assistance
Prostatitis
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening
STD Screening
Syphilis Screening
Trichomoniasis Screening
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking
Urethral Stricture
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Uroflowmetry
Varicocele
Balanitis
Balanoposthitis
Bedwetting
Bladder Exstrophy Repair
Bladder Stones
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia)
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis
Cystotomy
End-Stage Renal Disease
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Hypogonadism
Hypospadias
Kidney and Ureter Removal
Male Infertility
Neurogenic Bladder
Orchiectomy
Overactive Bladder
Penile Cancer
Peyronie's Disease
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Spermatocele
Testicular Cancer
Testicular Dysfunction
TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate
Ureteral Stones
Urethral Dilation
Urinary Hesitancy
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Vesicoureteral Reflux
Wound Repair
Yeast Infections

Oct 19, 2022
He is a compassionate doctor at the Fox Chase Center.I was diagnosed with Prostate cancer locally in New Jersey.My son insisted that I go to Fox Chase.He said pop,the local doctors do the prostate operation mabye once a month.At Fox Chase it's done by several doctors every day.I decided I wanted my prostate removed by robotic surgery.I found out later that I made the rlcorrect decision.Dr.Greenberg said it was a very aggressive cancer and I made the correct choice.For the next eleven years Dr.Greenberg checked me annually and now I'm still cancer free.I highly recommend Dr. Greenberg to any person who has the same cancer.Rich is such a great person and surgeon.
John Breza — Oct 19, 2022
  • Urology
  • 47 years of experience
  • English
  • 1518914787
  • New York Hosp
  • New York Hosp
  • CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES
  • Urology
Dr. Richard Greenberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Greenberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Greenberg has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Greenberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Greenberg has seen patients for Bladder Cancer, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Greenberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

25 patients have reviewed Dr. Greenberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Greenberg.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Greenberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Greenberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

