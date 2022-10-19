Dr. Richard Greenberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Greenberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Greenberg, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Greenberg, MD is an Urology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Urology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.
Dr. Greenberg works at
Locations
Fox Chase Cancer Center333 Cottman Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19111 Directions
Urology Health Specialists1235 Old York Rd Ste 210, Abington, PA 19001 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
He is a compassionate doctor at the Fox Chase Center.I was diagnosed with Prostate cancer locally in New Jersey.My son insisted that I go to Fox Chase.He said pop,the local doctors do the prostate operation mabye once a month.At Fox Chase it's done by several doctors every day.I decided I wanted my prostate removed by robotic surgery.I found out later that I made the rlcorrect decision.Dr.Greenberg said it was a very aggressive cancer and I made the correct choice.For the next eleven years Dr.Greenberg checked me annually and now I'm still cancer free.I highly recommend Dr. Greenberg to any person who has the same cancer.Rich is such a great person and surgeon.
About Dr. Richard Greenberg, MD
- Urology
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1518914787
Education & Certifications
- New York Hosp
- New York Hosp
- CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Greenberg has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Greenberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Greenberg works at
Dr. Greenberg has seen patients for Bladder Cancer, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Greenberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Greenberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Greenberg.
