Dr. Richard Greenberg, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Greenberg, MD is a Pediatric Emergency Medicine Specialist in Draper, UT. They specialize in Pediatric Emergency Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA DAVIS MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Lone Peak Hospital.
Locations
South Summit Pediatrics267 E Traversepoint Dr, Draper, UT 84020 Directions (435) 264-5968
Hospital Affiliations
- Lone Peak Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
He always fits us in, no matter their schedule. He explains everything very well and in terms I can understand. He will spend extra time with us if we need it. He relates to kids sooo well. He use to work in the ER at Primary Childrens Hospital, so I am always very confident that he knows what he's doing.
About Dr. Richard Greenberg, MD
- Pediatric Emergency Medicine
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1154402949
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA DAVIS MEDICAL CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Greenberg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Greenberg accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Greenberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Greenberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Greenberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Greenberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Greenberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.