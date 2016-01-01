See All General Surgeons in Holmdel, NJ
Dr. Richard Greco, DO

General Surgery
4.5 (13)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Richard Greco, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Holmdel, NJ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center and Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy.

Dr. Greco works at Hackensack Meridian Medical Group - Specialty in Holmdel, NJ with other offices in Glen Ridge, NJ, Manahawkin, NJ and Toms River, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Monmouth Surgical Specialists, NJ
    727 N Beers St, Holmdel, NJ 07733 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 739-5925
  2. 2
    Montclair Surgical Associates
    123 Highland Ave Ste 202, Glen Ridge, NJ 07028 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (973) 429-7600
  3. 3
    Stafford Surgical Specialists
    1100 Route 72 W Ste 303, Manahawkin, NJ 08050 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (609) 978-3202
  4. 4
    Statewide Bariatrics, Nj
    355 Lakehurst Rd, Toms River, NJ 08755 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (848) 224-4244

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center
  • Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center
  • Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Acute Bowel Infarction Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastric Banding Chevron Icon
Gastric Banding, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Richard Greco, DO

    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 15 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1992039085
    Education & Certifications

    • Hackensack University Medical Center
    Residency
    • St Joseph's Regl Med Ctr/Seton Hall U
    Internship
    • St John's Episcopal Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Georgia Institute Of Technology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Richard Greco, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Greco is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Greco has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Greco has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Greco has seen patients for Obesity, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Greco on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Greco. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Greco.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Greco, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Greco appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

