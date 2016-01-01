Overview

Dr. Richard Greco, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Holmdel, NJ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center and Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy.



Dr. Greco works at Hackensack Meridian Medical Group - Specialty in Holmdel, NJ with other offices in Glen Ridge, NJ, Manahawkin, NJ and Toms River, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.