Dr. Richard Greco, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Richard Greco, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Holmdel, NJ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center, Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center and Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy.
Dr. Greco works at
Locations
Monmouth Surgical Specialists, NJ727 N Beers St, Holmdel, NJ 07733 Directions (732) 739-5925
Montclair Surgical Associates123 Highland Ave Ste 202, Glen Ridge, NJ 07028 Directions (973) 429-7600
Stafford Surgical Specialists1100 Route 72 W Ste 303, Manahawkin, NJ 08050 Directions (609) 978-3202
Statewide Bariatrics, Nj355 Lakehurst Rd, Toms River, NJ 08755 Directions (848) 224-4244
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health Bayshore Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Richard Greco, DO
- General Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Hackensack University Medical Center
- St Joseph's Regl Med Ctr/Seton Hall U
- St John's Episcopal Hospital
- Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Georgia Institute Of Technology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Greco has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Greco accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Greco has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Greco works at
Dr. Greco has seen patients for Obesity, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Greco on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Greco. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Greco.
