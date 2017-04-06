Overview

Dr. Richard Greco, DO is an Urology Specialist in Pottsville, PA. They specialize in Urology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Geisinger Medical Center and Geisinger St. Luke's Hospital.



Dr. Greco works at Champaign Dental Group in Pottsville, PA with other offices in Coal Township, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Hydrocele, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.