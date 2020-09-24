See All Plastic Surgeons in Savannah, GA
Dr. Richard Greco, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (114)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Richard Greco, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Savannah, GA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Candler Hospital.

Dr. Greco works at Georgia Institute For Plastic Surgery in Savannah, GA with other offices in Bluffton, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    The Georgia Institute For Plastic Surgery -Savannah
    5361 Reynolds St, Savannah, GA 31405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (912) 355-8000
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    6:45am - 12:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    The Georgia Institute For Plastic Surgery
    29 Plantation Park Dr Ste 301, Bluffton, SC 29910 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 757-0002

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Candler Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Gynecomastia
Back Pain
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Dentofacial Anomalies Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Georgia
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 114 ratings
    Patient Ratings (114)
    5 Star
    (97)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (11)
    Sep 24, 2020
    So far I've had two breast augs with Dr Greco. One in 2008 and another in 2018. One of my implants ruptured and it was removed and replaced. He did a beautiful and perfect job both times. Next week I'm getting my face done. I trust him and his staff implicitly. I can't wait. Oh, the nursing staff are the best and it's the same staff since my first surgery. It's like family.
    Debra W — Sep 24, 2020
    About Dr. Richard Greco, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1366441321
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Pittsburgh
    Medical Education
    • Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University
    Undergraduate School
    • Ursinus College
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Richard Greco, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Greco is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Greco has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Greco has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    114 patients have reviewed Dr. Greco. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Greco.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Greco, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Greco appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

