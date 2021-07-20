Dr. Richard Grayson, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Grayson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Grayson, DPM
Overview
Dr. Richard Grayson, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Avon, CT. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital.
Dr. Grayson works at
Locations
-
1
Richard J Grayson, D.P.M.40 Avon Meadow Ln Ste 101, Avon, CT 06001 Directions (860) 677-7733
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Francis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- Connecticare
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Healthfirst
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- Peach State Health Plan
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Grayson?
I went to four different doctors with plantar fasciitis and had every treatment imaginable!! Injection, medications, taping, orthotics, physical therapy, stretching, new shoes… Nothing helped me. I heard of Dr. Grayson through a friend. His staff were incredible, no waiting time!! He understood everything I said immediately. He diagnosed me with not just Plantar fasciitis but with a nerve problem. He gave me shock wave therapy which helped tremendously. It was the first time I could get out of bed and exercise again. Still, I had annoying pain.. He took me to surgery and my problem is gone. Thank you Dr. Grayson for saving me and doing what no one else’s could………
About Dr. Richard Grayson, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- 44 years of experience
- English
- 1184618480
Education & Certifications
- Palo Alto VA Med Ctr-Stanford U Sch Med
- California College of Podiatric Medicine
- Wesleyan University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Grayson has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Grayson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Grayson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Grayson works at
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Grayson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Grayson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grayson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grayson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.