Dr. Richard Gray, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Richard Gray, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Northwestern University Medical School and is affiliated with MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital and St. Clare Hospital.
Dr. Gray works at
Locations
Puget Sound Orthopaedics - Tacoma1724 West Union Ave Ste 100, Tacoma, WA 98405 Directions (253) 830-5200
Puget Sound Orthopaedics - Lakewood7308 Bridgeport Way W Ste 201, Lakewood, WA 98499 Directions (253) 582-7257
Puget Sound Orthopaedics - Gig Harbor2727 Hollycroft St Ste 410, Gig Harbor, WA 98335 Directions (253) 358-4002
Hospital Affiliations
- MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital
- St. Clare Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Richard Gray performed anterior approach right hip replacement in March 2022. Without question this was the smoothest, least painful procedure Ive ever had. Was up walking the evening of the surgery. It is now mid July and feels is if I was born with my new hip, NO PAIN! Ive had several surgeries including both knee replacements. Bottom Line, Dr. Gray is "TOP GUN", best of the best! NONE BETTER!
About Dr. Richard Gray, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 39 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Minnesota Spine Center
- Northwestern University Medical School
- Northwestern University Medical School
- Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gray works at
