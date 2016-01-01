Dr. Richard Gravina, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gravina is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Gravina, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Gravina, MD is a Neurology Specialist in San Mateo, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER.
Dr. Gravina works at
Locations
-
1
Richard F. Gravina M.d. A Medical Corporation333 N SAN MATEO DR, San Mateo, CA 94401 Directions (650) 348-6811
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gravina?
About Dr. Richard Gravina, MD
- Neurology
- 54 years of experience
- English
- 1235217605
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gravina has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gravina accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gravina has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gravina works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Gravina. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gravina.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gravina, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gravina appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.