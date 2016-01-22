See All Ophthalmologists in Aiken, SC
Dr. Richard Grantham, MD

Ophthalmology
4.5 (6)
47 years of experience
Dr. Richard Grantham, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Aiken, SC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Aiken Regional Medical Centers.

Dr. Grantham works at CENTER FOR SIGHT in Aiken, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Corneal Abrasion or Laceration along with other conditions at varying frequencies.

    Center for Sight P.A.
    139 Waterloo St SW, Aiken, SC 29801 (803) 642-1000

  Aiken Regional Medical Centers

Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration

Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration
Astigmatism
Dry Eyes
Farsightedness
Nearsightedness
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
B-Scan Ultrasound
Blind Hypertensive Eye
Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery
Chalazion
Conjunctival Hemorrhage
Corneal Diseases
Corneal Erosion
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis)
Exotropia
Eye Infections
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Floaters
Keratitis
Lazy Eye
Senile Cataracts
Stye
Tear Duct Disorders
Ultrasound, Eye
Vision Screening
Vitreous Hemorrhage
Chorioretinal Scars
Corneal Ulcer
Eye Test
Eyelid Disorders
Glaucoma
Presbyopia
Visual Field Defects
    Ambetter
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Humana
    MultiPlan

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jan 22, 2016
    Dr. Grantham took the time to ensure that he got my prescription 100% accurate. It has been at least 15 years since I have had anyone take the time to ensure that I could see 20/20. Every other doctor has told me that I would never be able to have 20/20 vision. 20/30 was the best I could hope for. Dr. Grantham refused to settle with just ok. He listened to my concerns and took the time to get it right. I am amazed that I can see so well! Friendly and knowledgeable staff also. Great experience!
    Heather Lovely in Aiken, SC — Jan 22, 2016
    Ophthalmology
    47 years of experience
    English
    1366527079
    LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
    Ophthalmology
    Dr. Grantham has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Grantham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Grantham works at CENTER FOR SIGHT in Aiken, SC.

    Dr. Grantham has seen patients for Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), Allergic Conjunctivitis and Corneal Abrasion or Laceration, and more.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Grantham. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Grantham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Grantham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

