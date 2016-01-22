Dr. Grantham has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Richard Grantham, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Grantham, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Aiken, SC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Aiken Regional Medical Centers.
Dr. Grantham works at
Locations
Center for Sight P.A.139 Waterloo St SW, Aiken, SC 29801 Directions (803) 642-1000
Hospital Affiliations
- Aiken Regional Medical Centers
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Grantham?
Dr. Grantham took the time to ensure that he got my prescription 100% accurate. It has been at least 15 years since I have had anyone take the time to ensure that I could see 20/20. Every other doctor has told me that I would never be able to have 20/20 vision. 20/30 was the best I could hope for. Dr. Grantham refused to settle with just ok. He listened to my concerns and took the time to get it right. I am amazed that I can see so well! Friendly and knowledgeable staff also. Great experience!
About Dr. Richard Grantham, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1366527079
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
- Ophthalmology

