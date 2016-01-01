Overview

Dr. Richard Grant, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia.



Dr. Grant works at Champaign Dental Group in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Dysphagia, Muscle Weakness and Difficulty With Walking along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.