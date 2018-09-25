Dr. Richard Goyer Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goyer Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Goyer Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Richard Goyer Jr, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital and Saint Peter's Hospital.
Dr. Goyer Jr works at
Locations
-
1
Upstate Obgyn Associates PC1365 Washington Ave Ste 201, Albany, NY 12206 Directions (518) 489-4446
Hospital Affiliations
- Albany Medical Center Hospital
- Saint Peter's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Goyer Jr?
Dr. goyer was very professional, kind and provided clear explanations. This was my first visit and he had obviously read through my medical history prior to meeting me. We talked in his office first before he examined me which I also appreciated given the nature of gynecological exams. I left very pleased.
About Dr. Richard Goyer Jr, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1558325043
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Goyer Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Goyer Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goyer Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Goyer Jr works at
Dr. Goyer Jr has seen patients for Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer, Pap Smear and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goyer Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Goyer Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goyer Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goyer Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goyer Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.