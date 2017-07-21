Dr. Richard Goulah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goulah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Goulah, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Richard Goulah, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Hendersonville, NC. They completed their fellowship with Saint Michaels Medical Center
Dr. Goulah works at
Locations
-
1
Park Ridge Cardiology Pllc50 Hospital Dr Ste 3B, Hendersonville, NC 28792 Directions (828) 687-0088
Hospital Affiliations
- Ashe Memorial Hospital
- Carilion New River Valley Medical Center
- Chatham Hospital
- Hays Medical Center
- Saint Patrick Hospital
- University of North Carolina Hospital
- Watauga Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Goulah?
Saved my life by persisting in trying to discover what could be causing my very high blood pressure. Tests found a brain tumor (a meningioma) that had grown to within 2 millimeters of becoming entrained with the blood supply to my brain. All better now--no high BP, no tumor.
About Dr. Richard Goulah, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1114934387
Education & Certifications
- Saint Michaels Medical Center
- St Michael's Medical Center
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Goulah has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Goulah accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goulah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Goulah works at
Dr. Goulah has seen patients for Primary Pulmonary Hypertension, Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) and Pulmonary Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goulah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Goulah. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goulah.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goulah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goulah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.