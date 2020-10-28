Dr. Gottlieb has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Richard Gottlieb, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Richard Gottlieb, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from CALIFORNIA STATE UNIVERSITY / LOS ANGELES.
Dr. Gottlieb works at
Locations
1
Richard Gottlieb MD Psychology14354 N Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd Ste 20, Scottsdale, AZ 85260 Directions (480) 477-7793
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Don't usually leave reviews for my doctors but I am actually surprised at Dr. Gottlieb's low rating on this site. I find that a lot of psychiatrists have low ratings because most people expect them to work as a therapist/psychologist and do not realize that these are two separate professions. Doctor Gottlieb has a PsyD AND MD and is extremely knowledgeable. He makes sure that you are understanding WHY he prescribes certain medications and always asks that you are comfortable with the dosage/prescription. He has never made me wait a single minute, I am always seen exactly at the time of my appointment. No, he is not my therapist so I do not spend hour-long sessions talking about my life and daily experiences (I do, however, do that with my therapist), he is my psychiatrist and he spends just the right amount of time asking about life experiences in order to know how to best treat me. He always seems interested in my well-being during follow-ups. I highly recommend him as a psychiatrist!
About Dr. Richard Gottlieb, MD
- Psychiatry
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1205891413
Education & Certifications
- CALIFORNIA STATE UNIVERSITY / LOS ANGELES
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gottlieb accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gottlieb has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
