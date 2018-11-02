Overview

Dr. Richard Gottfried, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New Rochelle, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with White Plains Hospital.



Dr. Gottfried works at White Plains Physicians Associates in New Rochelle, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.