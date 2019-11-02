Overview

Dr. Richard Gosnay, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Danbury, CT. They specialize in Podiatry, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Danbury Hospital.



Dr. Gosnay works at West Connecticut Podiatry in Danbury, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.