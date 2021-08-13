Overview

Dr. Richard Gorman Jr, DO is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Dayton, OH. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from KANSAS CITY COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Kettering Health Dayton, Kettering Health Main Campus, Kettering Health Miamisburg and Soin Medical Center.



Dr. Gorman Jr works at Neurosurgery Inc in Dayton, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Cervical Spine Myelopathy, Myelopathy and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.