Dr. Richard Gorman Jr, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Richard Gorman Jr, DO is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Dayton, OH. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from KANSAS CITY COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Kettering Health Dayton, Kettering Health Main Campus, Kettering Health Miamisburg and Soin Medical Center.
Dr. Gorman Jr works at
Locations
Dr. Siddharth Uday Shetgeri3533 Southern Blvd Ste 5350, Dayton, OH 45429 Directions (937) 643-9299
Kettering Health Main Campus3535 Southern Blvd, Dayton, OH 45429 Directions (937) 395-8915
Kettering Health3700 Southern Blvd Ste 300, Dayton, OH 45429 Directions (937) 643-9299
Hospital Affiliations
- Kettering Health Dayton
- Kettering Health Main Campus
- Kettering Health Miamisburg
- Soin Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I HAD NON INVASIVE SPINE SURGERY, HAD ANOTHER AMAZING DR. On Kettering hospital team but decided to go with DR. RICHARD GORMAN BECAUSE OF HIM DOING MY SURGERY A LITTLE DIFFERENT. SEEN HIM IN HIS OFFICE ORDERED ALL KINDS OF TEST RELATED TO MY CONDITION HAD CONSULTED WITH ME SEVERAL TIMES!! VERY HONEST AND UP FRONT. ANOTHER AMAZING DRS. THAT GOD HAS PUT IN MY LIFE!! SO CARING, KIND, COMPASSIONATE AND IS TO ME A MIRACLE WORKER!! HIS TEAM IS AMAZING, I FEEL SO MUCH BETTER!! AND I THANK DR. RICHARD GORMAN FIRST OF ALL AND THEN HIS AMAZING TEAM THAT WORK TO HELP ME BE RELIEVED OF YEARS OF SEVERE CERVICAL SPINAL STENOSIS. STILL CHECKING ON ME AND MAKING SURE, I AM FOLLOWING UP ON WHAT I AM SUPPOSED TO DO. THANK YOU DR. GORMAN MY QUALITY OF LIFE IS BETTER BECAUSE OF GOD PUTTING YOU IN MY LIFE!! I WILL RECOMMEND THIS DR. TO EVERYONE I KNOW THAT ARE HAVING BACK PROBLEMS!!
About Dr. Richard Gorman Jr, DO
- Neurosurgery
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1235475476
Education & Certifications
- KANSAS CITY COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
