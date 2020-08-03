Dr. Richard Gordon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gordon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Gordon, MD
Dr. Richard Gordon, MD is a Pulmonologist in Mineola, NY. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital and Saint Joseph Hospital.
Locations
NYU Langone Island Pulmonary Associates173 Mineola Blvd Ste 305, Mineola, NY 11501 Directions (516) 758-8600
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
- Saint Joseph Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
excellent Dr who actually takes time to talk to you not in and out Funny man knows his stuff
About Dr. Richard Gordon, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 42 years of experience
- English, Dutch
- 1730106352
Education & Certifications
- Queens Hospital Center
- Beth Israel Med Center
- Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gordon has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gordon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gordon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gordon speaks Dutch.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Gordon. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gordon.
