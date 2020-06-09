See All Cardiologists in Germantown, TN
Dr. Richard Gordon, MD

Cardiology
4.5 (32)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Richard Gordon, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Germantown, TN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University Of Maryland School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis, Baptist Memorial Hospital - Tipton, Lauderdale Community Hospital and Methodist University Hospital.

Dr. Gordon works at Stern Cardiovascular Foundation in Germantown, TN with other offices in Phoenix, AZ, Oakland, TN and Munford, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertension, Heart Disease and Cardiac Imaging along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Stern Cardiovascular Foundation Inc.
    8060 Wolf River Blvd, Germantown, TN 38138 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (901) 271-1000
  2. 2
    Heart Rhythm & Vascular LLC
    1848 E Thomas Rd Ste 100, Phoenix, AZ 85016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 456-2342
  3. 3
    6685 Highway 64, Oakland, TN 38060 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (901) 271-1000
  4. 4
    Stern Cardiovascular Foundation
    76 Tabb Dr Ste H, Munford, TN 38058 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (901) 271-1000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis
  • Baptist Memorial Hospital - Tipton
  • Lauderdale Community Hospital
  • Methodist University Hospital

Hypertension
Heart Disease
Cardiac Imaging
Hypertension
Heart Disease
Cardiac Imaging

Hypertension Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Dilated Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Syncope
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Angina Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Angina
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Hypertrophic Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
First Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Third Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
Aneurysm and Dissection of Heart Chevron Icon
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy, Restrictive Chevron Icon
Cardiopulmonary Conditions Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Imaging Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Peripartum Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Prinzmetal Angina Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Venous Return Anomaly Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Unstable Angina Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Wolff-Parkinson-White Pattern Chevron Icon
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (29)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jun 09, 2020
    Dr. Gordon has been treating my heart disease since 2017, and I have the utmost confidence in his professionalism, knowledge, and his genuine concern for the betterment of the health of his patients.
    Wheeler — Jun 09, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Richard Gordon, MD
    About Dr. Richard Gordon, MD

    • Cardiology
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Portuguese
    NPI Number
    • 1558367490
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Baylor University Medical Center
    Internship
    • University Of Minnesota Hosp & Clinic
    Medical Education
    • University Of Maryland School Of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiovascular Disease
