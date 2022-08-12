Overview

Dr. Richard Gordon, DO is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Voorhees, NJ. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 54 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jefferson Stratford Hospital and Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital.



Dr. Gordon works at Comprehensive Cancer and Hematology Specialists, P.C. in Voorhees, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis and Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.