Overview

Dr. Richard Gordon, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Yardley, PA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Capital Health Medical Center - Hopewell and St. Mary Medical Center.



Dr. Gordon works at Princeton Eye & Ear in Yardley, PA with other offices in Langhorne, PA, Newtown, PA and Trenton, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis, Arthritis and Osteopenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.