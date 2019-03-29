Dr. Richard Gordon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gordon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Gordon, MD
Dr. Richard Gordon, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Yardley, PA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Capital Health Medical Center - Hopewell and St. Mary Medical Center.
Capital Health Endocrinology Lower Makefield1050 Stony Hill Rd, Yardley, PA 19067 Directions (609) 303-4360Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturday8:00am - 4:30pmSunday8:00am - 4:30pm
Gordon and Segal Mds380 Middletown Blvd Ste 704, Langhorne, PA 19047 Directions (215) 757-5665
- 3 3 Penns Trl Fl 2, Newtown, PA 18940 Directions (609) 303-4360
F A Mikhail MD2121 Klockner Rd, Trenton, NJ 08690 Directions (609) 587-9898
- Capital Health Medical Center - Hopewell
- St. Mary Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Dr Richard Gordon is a caring doctor who takes the time to discuss your medical history. Dr Gordon is very friendly as well as a good communicator..
- Rheumatology
- 48 years of experience
- English
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Dr. Gordon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gordon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gordon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gordon has seen patients for Osteoporosis, Arthritis and Osteopenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gordon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Gordon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gordon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gordon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gordon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.