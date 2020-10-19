Overview

Dr. Richard Gordon Jr, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Springfield, OH. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Mercy Health - Springfield Regional Medical Center, Ohio Valley Surgical Hospital and Soin Medical Center.



Dr. Gordon Jr works at Family Practice Associates Of Springfield in Springfield, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.