Overview

Dr. Richard Golub, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital and Sarasota Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Golub works at Intercoastal Medical Group, Inc. in Sarasota, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Anal or Rectal Pain, Hemorrhoids and Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.