Dr. Richard Golub, MD

Colorectal Surgery
3 (28)
Accepting new patients
Dr. Richard Golub, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital and Sarasota Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Golub works at Intercoastal Medical Group, Inc. in Sarasota, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Anal or Rectal Pain, Hemorrhoids and Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    3333 Cattlemen Rd, Sarasota, FL 34232 (941) 341-0042

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital
  • Sarasota Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anal or Rectal Pain
Hemorrhoids
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract
Anal or Rectal Pain
Hemorrhoids
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract

Anal or Rectal Pain
Hemorrhoids
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract
Abdominal Pain
Anal and Rectal Cancer
Anal Fissure
Anal Fistula
Anorectal Abscess
Appendicitis
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Colorectal Cancer
Constipation
Destruction of Anal Tumor
Gallstones
Ileus
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Inguinal Hernia
Intestinal Obstruction
Lipomas
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Port Placements or Replacements
Ulcerative Colitis
Umbilical Hernia
Ventral Hernia
Abdominal Disorders
Abscess
  • View other providers who treat Abscess
Anal Disorders
Anal Prolapse
Barrett's Esophagus
Biliary Atresia
Breast Cancer
Breast Lump
Cancer
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Carcinoma in Situ
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
Crohn's Disease
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer
Gallbladder Cancer
Gastric Ulcer
Gastroenterology Procedures
Gastrointestinal Diseases
Hiatal Hernia
Hyperparathyroidism
Incisional Hernia
Intestinal Abscess
Ischemic Colitis
Liver Cancer
Lung Cancer
Megacolon
Neuroendocrine Tumors
Osteosarcoma
Pancreatic Cancer
Paracentesis
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease
Partial Lung Collapse
Pelvic Abscess
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD)
Pleural Effusion
Rectovaginal Fistula
Repair of Rectocele With Robotic Assistance
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm
Secondary Malignancies
Small Intestine Cancer
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess
Ulcer
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Evolutions Healthcare Systems
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (14)
    About Dr. Richard Golub, MD

    Specialties
    • Colorectal Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    NPI Number
    • 1891767596
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • State University Of New York (SUNY) At Stony Brook
    Internship
    • Suny-Health Science Center At Stony Brook
    Medical Education
    • Albert Einstein College of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Rochester
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Richard Golub, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Golub is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Golub has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Golub has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Golub works at Intercoastal Medical Group, Inc. in Sarasota, FL. View the full address on Dr. Golub’s profile.

    Dr. Golub has seen patients for Anal or Rectal Pain, Hemorrhoids and Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Golub on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Golub. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Golub.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Golub, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Golub appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

