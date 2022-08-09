Dr. Richard Golub, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Golub is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Golub, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Golub, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital and Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Golub works at
Locations
Surgery3333 Cattlemen Rd, Sarasota, FL 34232 Directions (941) 341-0042
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Golub was professional and to the point. Enjoyed the experience.
About Dr. Richard Golub, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- English, Arabic
Education & Certifications
- State University Of New York (SUNY) At Stony Brook
- Suny-Health Science Center At Stony Brook
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine
- University of Rochester
- General Surgery
Dr. Golub has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Golub accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Golub has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Golub has seen patients for Anal or Rectal Pain, Hemorrhoids and Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Golub on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Golub speaks Arabic.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Golub. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Golub.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Golub, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Golub appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.