Dr. Goldstein has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Richard Goldstein, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Goldstein, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Langhorne, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Capital Health Medical Center - Hopewell and St. Mary Medical Center.
Dr. Goldstein works at
Locations
Center for Colon and Rectal Health Inc.1203 Langhorne Newtown Rd Ste 130, Langhorne, PA 19047 Directions (215) 741-4910
- 2 1201 Langhorne Newtown Rd Ste 1, Langhorne, PA 19047 Directions (215) 710-2000
Hospital Affiliations
- Capital Health Medical Center - Hopewell
- St. Mary Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Good having pain and found a Polyp then removed it
About Dr. Richard Goldstein, MD
- General Surgery
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1417948431
Education & Certifications
- JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Colon & Rectal Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Goldstein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goldstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Goldstein has seen patients for Anal or Rectal Pain, Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) and Inflammatory Bowel Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goldstein on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Goldstein. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goldstein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goldstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goldstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.