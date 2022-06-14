Dr. Richard Goldman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goldman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Goldman, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Goldman, MD is a Head & Neck Surgical Oncology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Head & Neck Surgical Oncology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill School of Medicine and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, Jefferson Methodist Hospital and Jefferson Abington Hospital.
Locations
Department of Otolaryngology Head and Neck Surgery925 Chestnut St Fl 6, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I suffer from Parkinson’s and had a unique situation which presented a challenge for reconstructive surgery. From the initial consultation to the day of surgery and post-op appointment, Dr. Goldman explained the procedures very well. I had no qualms in trusting his ability to understand and fulfill my surgical needs. Dr. Goldman is a thoughtful, patient, excellent communicator and a top-notch practitioner. His skills and abilities enabled the preservation of my deep brain stimulator for Parkinson’s. My wife and I are forever grateful for the impact that he had on our lives.
About Dr. Richard Goldman, MD
- Head & Neck Surgical Oncology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1316107055
Education & Certifications
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
- Virginia Commonwealth Medical Center
- Virginia Commonwealth Medical Center
- University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill School of Medicine
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Goldman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Goldman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Goldman has seen patients for Tracheal Surgery and Laryngeal Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goldman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
95 patients have reviewed Dr. Goldman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goldman.
