Dr. Richard Goldman, MD

Head & Neck Surgical Oncology
5 (95)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Richard Goldman, MD is a Head & Neck Surgical Oncology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Head & Neck Surgical Oncology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill School of Medicine and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, Jefferson Methodist Hospital and Jefferson Abington Hospital.

Dr. Goldman works at Thomas Jefferson Otolaryngology in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Tracheal Surgery and Laryngeal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Department of Otolaryngology Head and Neck Surgery
    925 Chestnut St Fl 6, Philadelphia, PA 19107

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
  • Jefferson Methodist Hospital
  • Jefferson Abington Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Tracheal Surgery
Laryngeal Cancer
Excision or Destruction of Pharynx Lesion
Ratings & Reviews
4.9
Average provider rating
Based on 95 ratings
Patient Ratings (95)
5 Star
(84)
4 Star
(10)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Jun 14, 2022
I suffer from Parkinson’s and had a unique situation which presented a challenge for reconstructive surgery. From the initial consultation to the day of surgery and post-op appointment, Dr. Goldman explained the procedures very well. I had no qualms in trusting his ability to understand and fulfill my surgical needs. Dr. Goldman is a thoughtful, patient, excellent communicator and a top-notch practitioner. His skills and abilities enabled the preservation of my deep brain stimulator for Parkinson’s. My wife and I are forever grateful for the impact that he had on our lives.
William J. — Jun 14, 2022
Photo: Dr. Richard Goldman, MD
About Dr. Richard Goldman, MD

  Head & Neck Surgical Oncology
  15 years of experience
  English
  1316107055
Education & Certifications

  Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
  Virginia Commonwealth Medical Center
  Virginia Commonwealth Medical Center
  University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill School of Medicine
  Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Richard Goldman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Goldman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Goldman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Goldman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Goldman works at Thomas Jefferson Otolaryngology in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Dr. Goldman’s profile.

Dr. Goldman has seen patients for Tracheal Surgery and Laryngeal Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goldman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

95 patients have reviewed Dr. Goldman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goldman.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goldman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goldman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

