Dr. Goldfarb has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Richard Goldfarb, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Richard Goldfarb, MD is an Urology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Goldfarb works at
Locations
1
Eric J Haufrect MD Pllc6560 Fannin St Ste 1440, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 790-9779
2
Hmu Surgical Center4219 Richmond Ave Ste 100, Houston, TX 77027 Directions (713) 634-4433
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He listens to you and tried to talk to you in a way you understand
About Dr. Richard Goldfarb, MD
- Urology
- 46 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- BAYLOR UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Goldfarb accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Goldfarb has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Goldfarb has seen patients for Kidney Stones, Urinary Stones and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Goldfarb on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Goldfarb speaks Spanish.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Goldfarb. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Goldfarb.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Goldfarb, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Goldfarb appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.