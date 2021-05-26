Overview

Dr. Richard Goldfarb, MD is an Urology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from BAYLOR UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Goldfarb works at Houston Metro Urology in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Kidney Stones, Urinary Stones and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.