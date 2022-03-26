Dr. Gold has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Richard Gold, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Gold, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN CENTER / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.
Locations
Tanyech Walford MD Inc.8631 W 3rd St Ste 1040E, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Directions (310) 657-9277
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Gold is fantastic. I cannot recommend him highly enough for his knowledge, sense of humor, and truly empathetic nature.
About Dr. Richard Gold, MD
- Cardiology
- 51 years of experience
- English
- 1043347925
Education & Certifications
- NORTHWESTERN CENTER / MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gold accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gold has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gold has seen patients for Hyperlipidemia, Chest Pain and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gold on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Gold. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gold.
