Dr. Glowacki has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Richard Glowacki, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Richard Glowacki, MD is an Urology Specialist in Des Moines, IA. They completed their residency with University Of Ne Med Center
Dr. Glowacki works at
Locations
Urology Center of Iowa1350 Des Moines St Ste 100, Des Moines, IA 50309 Directions (515) 643-0400
Mercyone Des Moines Medical Center1111 6th Ave, Des Moines, IA 50314 Directions (515) 247-3121
Urology Center of Iowa12129 University Ave, Clive, IA 50325 Directions (515) 400-3550Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Broadlawns Medical Center
- Mercyone Des Moines Medical Center
- Mercyone Newton Medical Center
- UnityPoint Health - Iowa Methodist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
I'm very satisfied with the doctor surgery that was performed
About Dr. Richard Glowacki, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1679567663
Education & Certifications
- University Of Ne Med Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Glowacki accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Glowacki has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Glowacki works at
Dr. Glowacki has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Glowacki on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Glowacki. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Glowacki.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Glowacki, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Glowacki appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.