Dr. Richard Glowacki, MD is an Urology Specialist in Des Moines, IA. They completed their residency with University Of Ne Med Center



Dr. Glowacki works at Urology Center of Iowa in Des Moines, IA with other offices in Clive, IA. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.