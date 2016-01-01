Dr. Richard Glosser, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Glosser is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Glosser, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Glosser, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Homestead, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Homestead Hospital.
Dr. Glosser works at
Locations
Homestead Orthopedic Associates941 N Krome Ave, Homestead, FL 33030 Directions (305) 248-6311Tuesday9:00am - 7:00pm
Homestead Orthopedic Associates7600 SW 87th Ave Ste 200, Miami, FL 33173 Directions (305) 595-2414
Hospital Affiliations
- Homestead Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Richard Glosser, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1336195403
Education & Certifications
- Mt Sinai Med Center
- Temple University School of Medicine
- University of Pittsburgh
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Glosser has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Glosser accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Glosser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Glosser works at
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Glosser. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Glosser.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Glosser, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Glosser appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.