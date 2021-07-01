Overview

Dr. Richard Glines, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They graduated from University of Iowa Roy J. and Lucille Carver College of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Mark's Hospital and Lone Peak Hospital.



Dr. Glines works at St. Mark's Pain Management in Salt Lake City, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Osteoarthritis of Spine and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.