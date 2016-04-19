Dr. Richard Gilliland, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gilliland is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Gilliland, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Richard Gilliland, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Bessemer, AL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with Medical West Main Campus.
Dr. Gilliland works at
Locations
-
1
Ent. Bessemer LLC985 9th Ave SW Ste 308, Bessemer, AL 35022 Directions (205) 481-7780
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical West Main Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gilliland?
I had my tonsils and adenoids removed on March 22, 2016. I've always had problems with breathing and sleeping since my childhood. My visit with Dr. Gilliand was very comforting. All of my questions were answered and my fears went away. After surgery, I was in pain; but that was expected. After a week, the pain ceased and I was able to eat a little more. It's been 4 weeks today since my surgery and I'm fully recovered. Thank you Dr. Gilliand and nurses for helping me sleep and breathe well again.
About Dr. Richard Gilliland, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1861500753
Education & Certifications
- Carraway Methodist Med Center
- University of Alabama at Birmingham
- Auburn University
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gilliland has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gilliland accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gilliland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gilliland works at
Dr. Gilliland has seen patients for Outer Ear Infection, Earwax Buildup and Malignant Otitis Externa, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gilliland on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Gilliland. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gilliland.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gilliland, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gilliland appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.