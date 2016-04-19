See All Otolaryngologists in Bessemer, AL
Dr. Richard Gilliland, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.5 (6)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Richard Gilliland, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Bessemer, AL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with Medical West Main Campus.

Dr. Gilliland works at ENT Bessemer in Bessemer, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Outer Ear Infection, Earwax Buildup and Malignant Otitis Externa along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ent. Bessemer LLC
    985 9th Ave SW Ste 308, Bessemer, AL 35022

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Medical West Main Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Outer Ear Infection
Earwax Buildup
Malignant Otitis Externa
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Swimmer's Ear Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Geographic Tongue Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Leukoplakia Chevron Icon
Loss of Taste Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Motion Sickness Chevron Icon
Nasal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sinus Disorders Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Snoring Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Thyroid Disease Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Apr 19, 2016
    I had my tonsils and adenoids removed on March 22, 2016. I've always had problems with breathing and sleeping since my childhood. My visit with Dr. Gilliand was very comforting. All of my questions were answered and my fears went away. After surgery, I was in pain; but that was expected. After a week, the pain ceased and I was able to eat a little more. It's been 4 weeks today since my surgery and I'm fully recovered. Thank you Dr. Gilliand and nurses for helping me sleep and breathe well again.
    Tamera Young in Bessemer, AL — Apr 19, 2016
    About Dr. Richard Gilliland, MD

    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    • 40 years of experience
    • English
    • 1861500753
    Education & Certifications

    • Carraway Methodist Med Center
    • University of Alabama at Birmingham
    • Auburn University
    • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Richard Gilliland, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gilliland is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gilliland has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gilliland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gilliland works at ENT Bessemer in Bessemer, AL. View the full address on Dr. Gilliland’s profile.

    Dr. Gilliland has seen patients for Outer Ear Infection, Earwax Buildup and Malignant Otitis Externa, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gilliland on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Gilliland. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gilliland.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gilliland, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gilliland appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

