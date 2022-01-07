Dr. Richard Gilbert Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gilbert Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Gilbert Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Richard Gilbert Jr, MD is an Urology Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center and Sisters Of Charity Hospital.
Dr. Gilbert Jr works at
Locations
Cancer Care of Wny - Cheektowaga3085 Harlem Rd Ste 200, Buffalo, NY 14225 Directions (716) 564-9600
- 2 3095 Harlem Rd, Buffalo, NY 14225 Directions (716) 631-0932
Womens and Childrens Hospital of Buffalo219 Bryant St, Buffalo, NY 14222 Directions (716) 878-7000
Hospital Affiliations
- Buffalo General Medical Center
- Sisters Of Charity Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
First time visit with Dr. Gilbert and was very happy with everything. Would recommend to others.
About Dr. Richard Gilbert Jr, MD
- Urology
- 35 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gilbert Jr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gilbert Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gilbert Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gilbert Jr works at
Dr. Gilbert Jr has seen patients for Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Enlarged Prostate (BPH), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gilbert Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Gilbert Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gilbert Jr.
