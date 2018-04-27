Dr. Richard Gibralter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gibralter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Gibralter, MD
Dr. Richard Gibralter, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from COMMUNITY HOSPITAL OF ROANOKE VALLEY / COLLEGE OF HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Montefiore Medical Center.
Cataract & Corneal Associates PC154 E 71st St, New York, NY 10021 Directions (212) 628-2202
Mmc Centennial3332 Rochambeau Ave, Bronx, NY 10467 Directions (718) 920-5746
- Montefiore Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Gibralter has been my eye doctor for the last 12 years. From my first appointment, it was clear to me that he is exceptional. I look first for knowledge, skill, seriousness, and love of profession in the caregivers I stay with. It is also lovely to find a doctor like this who is authentically kind and pleasant. Dr. Gibralter is all of these things.
- Ophthalmology
- 42 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- COMMUNITY HOSPITAL OF ROANOKE VALLEY / COLLEGE OF HEALTH SCIENCES
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Gibralter has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gibralter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gibralter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gibralter has seen patients for Visual Field Defects, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gibralter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gibralter speaks Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Gibralter. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gibralter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gibralter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gibralter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.