Dr. Richard Gerber, MD

Interventional Cardiology
4 (10)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Richard Gerber, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Salinas, CA. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula and Salinas Valley Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Gerber works at SVMC Central Coast Cardiology in Salinas, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) and Aortic Valve Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    SVMC Central Coast Cardiology
    230 San Jose St, Salinas, CA 93901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (831) 758-2100
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula
  • Salinas Valley Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Heart Disease
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Aortic Valve Disease
Heart Disease
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD)
Aortic Valve Disease

Treatment frequency



Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
Angioplasty With Stent Placement Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Nov 21, 2019
    We met him for the first time yesterday. We felt very comfortable with him. He explained everything in detail and alleviated all of the worries that we had. We are very pleased with Dr. Gerber.
    Jack Wasserbach — Nov 21, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Richard Gerber, MD
    About Dr. Richard Gerber, MD

    • Interventional Cardiology
    • 36 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1407854599
    Education & Certifications

    • FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL
    • Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Richard Gerber, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gerber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gerber has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gerber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gerber works at SVMC Central Coast Cardiology in Salinas, CA. View the full address on Dr. Gerber’s profile.

    Dr. Gerber has seen patients for Heart Disease, Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) and Aortic Valve Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gerber on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Gerber. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gerber.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gerber, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gerber appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

