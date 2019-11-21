Dr. Richard Gerber, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gerber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Richard Gerber, MD
Overview
Dr. Richard Gerber, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Salinas, CA. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula and Salinas Valley Memorial Hospital.
Locations
SVMC Central Coast Cardiology230 San Jose St, Salinas, CA 93901 Directions (831) 758-2100Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula
- Salinas Valley Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
We met him for the first time yesterday. We felt very comfortable with him. He explained everything in detail and alleviated all of the worries that we had. We are very pleased with Dr. Gerber.
About Dr. Richard Gerber, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gerber has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gerber accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gerber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gerber has seen patients for Heart Disease, Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) and Aortic Valve Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gerber on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gerber speaks Spanish.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Gerber. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gerber.
